Oil reserve release had 'strong impact' on energy markets: IEA head

The IEA's decision to release 400 million barrels of oil from global strategic ​reserves has already had a "strong impact" on energy markets, ‌which are in an "extremely critical period" after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, its Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Thursday.

The ​International Energy Agency's coordinated move in the face of ​the Iran war was aimed to stabilise oil ??markets, Birol said at an Istanbul press conference.

He declined to ​respond to a question on the daily pace of release ​from stockpiles.

The IEA, made up of major oil consuming nations, on Wednesday recommended releasing 400 million barrels from global strategic reserves to dampen one ​of the worst oil shocks since the 1970s, the ​biggest such intervention in history.