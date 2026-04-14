Oil shock may push inflation higher, slow growth: S&P Global report

A sustained rise in crude oil prices to $130 per barrel could slow India’s economic growth, weaken fiscal metrics, and strain corporate and banking sector performance, according to a scenario analysis by S&P Global Ratings released on Tuesday. The report estimates that growth could decline by up to 80 basis points from its baseline projections, while the government’s fiscal position may temporarily worsen.

Under the stress scenario, corporate sector earnings are projected to come under pressure, with Ebitda declining by 15–25 per cent and leverage rising by about 0.5x to 1x. The banking system is also expected to see some deterioration in asset quality, with weak loans rising to around 3.5 per cent.

“The pain of higher energy prices and supply disruptions may persist for months, crimping economic activity across households, corporations, and banks,” said a release by S&P. The report noted that the energy shock would transmit through several channels, including a worsening current account balance, higher production costs, increased consumer prices, and fiscal pressures. It noted a sustained $10 per barrel increase in oil prices could widen the current account deficit by about 0.4 percentage points of GDP, while the rupee could face depreciation pressures amid higher external financing needs and risk-off capital flows. Rising input costs are expected to compress corporate margins, with higher prices eventually passed on to consumers, reducing purchasing power and dampening demand, according to the report.

“Energy supply disruptions that lead to fuel rationing or shortages of downstream petrochemicals and related products such as fertilisers are a risk that could hamper growth,” the report added. Fiscal pressures are likely to increase as the government may need to absorb part of the shock through lower fuel taxes or higher subsidies. This could affect revenue collections and delay fiscal consolidation efforts, with the possibility of missing deficit targets if subsidy spending rises. On the external front, the current account deficit is expected to widen due to a higher oil import bill and potentially lower remittances from the Middle East. The exchange rate could weaken further, adding to imported inflation.

The report added that corporate sector stress could intensify if supply disruptions affect operations. In a scenario where disruptions last up to six months, earnings could decline by as much as 25–30 per cent due to lower capacity utilisation. Sectors such as chemicals, refining, airlines, cement, metals and mining, steel, and automobiles are expected to face the greatest impact. Banks could see rising stress in certain segments, particularly small and midsize enterprises, unsecured retail loans, and microfinance. Credit losses are projected to increase, while profitability may come under pressure due to higher provisioning requirements. Global agencies and financial institutions have begun trimming India’s growth forecasts as the West Asia conflict disrupts energy markets and raises inflation risks. The Reserve Bank of India has lowered its FY27 growth projection to 6.9 per cent, while the World Bank has flagged downside risks to its 6.6 per cent estimate amid concerns over oil supply disruptions and rising prices.

Private institutions and rating agencies have made sharper downward revisions. Moody’s has cut India’s FY27 growth forecast to 6 per cent from 6.8 per cent, citing weaker consumption, softer industrial activity, and supply disruptions in crude and LPG imports. Similarly, ICICI Bank has lowered its projection to 6.8–6.9 per cent from 7.2 per cent, pointing to energy supply constraints and a slowdown in manufacturing momentum. The report also flagged that higher energy prices and uncertainty could affect investment activity, with companies potentially delaying capital expenditure plans in the near term. The report noted that consumer price inflation (CPI) is likely to rise as higher energy costs feed through the economy.