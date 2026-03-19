Oil spikes over $110 amid West Asia crisis; India holds fuel prices steady

Crude oil prices shot up to $115 per barrel on Thursday following attacks on Iran’s South Pars gas field, which triggered retaliatory strikes by Tehran on key energy facilities across the Gulf.

The latest attack by Israel on the South Pars gas field, Iran’s largest source of domestic energy, marked a significant escalation in the war and created concerns over extended supply disruption in the global market. In retaliation, Iran targeted Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas facility, and oil refineries and gas infrastructure across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Compared with pre-conflict levels of about $74 per barrel, benchmark Brent crude settled at $110 per barrel on Thursday. Despite the sharp rise in global oil prices, India’s oil marketing companies (OMCs) have so far kept retail fuel prices unchanged.

India’s top priority remains ensuring fuel availability for domestic consumers, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), adding the country would review its export policy based on the ongoing situation. India exports refined petroleum products to Europe and some neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Bhutan. “Domestic consumption is the priority, the government will review (exports) looking into the situation,” said Sharma at a press briefing. Unlike China, India has so far not halted exports even as securing energy supplies remains challenging for the country. This comes as the government has mandated oil and gas companies operating in the country to share details of production, imports, exports, stock levels and consumption patterns. The data, to be shared with the government’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), would enable the collection, compilation and analysis of information for effective monitoring of the petroleum and natural gas supply chain, according to a gazette notification.

The West Asia conflict has resulted in an energy crisis for India, which depends heavily on the region for its energy needs. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has effectively choked supplies from the Gulf, which accounts for around 90 per cent of India’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports, 40 per cent of its crude oil, and around 50 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. Owing to its heavy reliance on LPG supplies from West Asia, India is facing an acute LPG shortage, while diversification has helped the country in securing crude oil and LNG supplies to some extent.

India has stepped up LPG purchases from the US to secure cooking gas supplies, with 13 tankers carrying around 3.5 lakh tonnes of LPG currently heading towards the country, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler. Of these, four tankers with a combined 91,183 tonnes are expected to arrive next week, while another four carrying 93,180 tonnes are likely to reach in early April. The remaining five vessels, carrying about 1,66,000 tonnes, are expected to arrive between mid and late April. For the first time, India has also booked an LPG cargo from Argentina, with a shipment of 19,486 tonnes expected to arrive by the end of March.