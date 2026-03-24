Oil stays elevated amid West Asia strikes; India denies Hormuz fee

Crude oil prices remained elevated around $100 per barrel on Tuesday as US-Israel continued attacks on Iran despite US President Donald Trump announcing a five-day pause on strikes.

Benchmark Brent crude prices rose 3 per cent to $98.57 per barrel at 17:00 Indian Standard Time (IST), compared to $95.96 per barrel on March 23.

Meanwhile, a senior Indian government official denied that India was paying Iran for passage of its tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which 20 per cent of global crude oil transits.

“Strait of Hormuz is international waters. There is no levy or fee for passing it. Any such report is baseless,” said Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary at the shipping ministry. The comment comes amid reports claiming India was paying $2 million to Iran for safe passage of its vessels.

Two India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, passed through the Strait of Hormuz on March 23 and are now headed to Indian shores. Pine Gas, carrying about 45,000 MT LPG, is bound for New Mangalore port with arrival estimated on March 27, while Jag Vasant, carrying about 47,612.59 MT LPG, is bound for Kandla port with an estimated arrival of March 26. Following their safe transit, 20 Indian-flagged vessels with around 540 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region, the government said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is trying to procure gas and crude oil from all available sources as the country is facing an energy supply shortage amid the war in West Asia.