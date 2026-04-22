Old vs new tax regime: Higher allowances, HRA changes warrant a review

Higher limits have brought the old regime back into consideration after years. Since allowances remain tax-exempt up to specified thresholds, any increase directly reduces taxable income and overall tax outgo. Earlier, these limits were so outdated that they offered little real benefit.

The education and hostel allowances have seen a sharp jump—from ₹100 and ₹300 per month per child to ₹3,000 and ₹9,000, respectively—making them far more relevant after decades of stagnation. “The house rent allowance (HRA) framework has also been expanded, with the higher 50 per cent exemption now extended beyond metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata to cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad, reflecting current rental realities. Meal coupon limits, too, have been raised from ₹50 to ₹200 per meal, restoring their practical value for salaried employees. For salaried employees with these components in their cost to company (CTC), the old regime deserves a closer look this year, as it could result in a lower tax outgo,” says Panjiar.