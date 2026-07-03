OMCs back in profit as under-recoveries on petrol and diesel shrink

But India’s pump prices are not directly linked to crude oil, the feedstock for manufacturing fuels, senior refining officials said. Instead, they are linked to the international prices of refined oil products, and until they decline OMCs will continue to make revenue losses, they said. The companies use a complex formula tied to the landed costs of imported refined products, top industry officials said. This formula incorporates the rates of transport fuels in Dubai or Singapore alongside international shipping costs — rather than the actual cost of making petrol, diesel, and jet fuel in Indian facilities. The formula is also shaped by exchange rates, in this case a weakening rupee, even though these fuels are made in India.