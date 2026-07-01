OMCs cut commercial LPG prices by ₹183.50 as fuel supplies stabilise
Commercial LPG prices have been reduced by ₹183.50 as fuel supplies improve after the West Asia crisis, but there is no change in domestic LPG cylinder prices
Commercial LPG prices have been reduced by ₹183.50 as fuel supplies improve after the West Asia crisis, but there is no change in domestic LPG cylinder prices
|City
|New price (Rs)
|Reduction (Rs)
|Delhi
|2,930.00
|183.50
|Mumbai
|2,884.00
|183.50
|Kolkata
|3,072.00
|183.50
|Chennai
|3,099.50
|183.50
First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 8:16 AM IST