OMCs cut commercial LPG prices by ₹183.50 as fuel supplies stabilise

However, there is no change in the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders used by households.

The price cut follows a rapid improvement in India's LPG supply situation after geopolitical tensions in West Asia eased.

As supplies normalised, the petroleum ministry had said last week that the government restored commercial LPG availability to pre-conflict levels by removing restrictions on non-domestic LPG distribution. That move paved the way for the latest reduction in retail prices.

Relief for businesses

Commercial LPG cylinders are primarily used by restaurants, hotels, catering services, bakeries and small food businesses. Lower fuel costs could provide some relief to these sectors, which have been grappling with rising input costs over the past quarter.

The reduction may also ease operating expenses for small enterprises that depend heavily on LPG, although the extent to which the savings are passed on to consumers will vary across businesses.