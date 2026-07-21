OMCs stare at deep Q1 losses amid West Asia crisis, higher crude costs

OMCs hiked fuel prices four times across the country in May, raising petrol prices by ₹7.38 a litre and diesel by ₹7.52 per litre. The companies incurred loss of ₹12 per litre on petrol sales and ₹32 per litre on diesel in Q1FY27, compared with a profit of ₹8 per litre on petrol and a loss of ₹1 per litre on diesel in Q4FY26, according to Emkay Global.