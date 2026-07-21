OMCs stare at deep Q1 losses amid West Asia crisis, higher crude costs

Oil companies’ under-recovery on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is expected to average at ₹430 per cylinder while IOCL, BPCL and HPCL are likely to report losses of ₹18,570 crore, ₹12,400 crore and ₹12,500 crore, respectively, in the June quarter, said PL Capital in a report.
“Marketing margins are likely to remain weak due to elevated crude procurement costs, despite OMCs raising petrol and diesel prices by approximately ₹7.5 per litre in May'26. The impact was partly offset by ₹10 per litre excise duty cut and the GoI's (the government’s) cap on domestic refinery transfer price (RTP) for MS (petrol) and HSD (diesel), which provided some cushion to under-recoveries,” it added.