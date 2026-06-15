OMCs' under-recovery narrows as crude oil falls below $83 a barrel

A sharp decline in crude oil prices following an agreement between the United States and Iran to end their conflict has significantly reduced under-recoveries for India’s state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), offering relief after months of elevated fuel losses.

As of June 15, under-recovery on petrol sales by public sector OMCs had fallen to ₹3 per litre, nearly half the ₹6 per litre recorded a week earlier. On diesel, under-recovery declined to ₹27 per litre from ₹30 per litre on June 8.

However, losses on domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales remain elevated at around ₹700 per cylinder, according to Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

Benchmark Brent crude prices dropped about 5 per cent to around $82 per barrel on June 15 after the announcement of a peace agreement between the US and Iran raised expectations of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route. “If the peace deal between the US and Iran follows through, India’s energy supplies through the troubled waters are expected to improve,” Sharma said during a media briefing. Lower crude prices are expected to provide significant relief to Indian refiners and fuel retailers, which have been grappling with elevated input costs and supply disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

To offset mounting losses, Indian oil retailers had cumulatively raised petrol prices by ₹7.38 per litre and diesel prices by ₹7.52 per litre since May 15. The increases marked the first fuel price hike in four years. In May, state-run OMCs were reportedly incurring under-recoveries of nearly ₹1,000 crore per day on the combined sale of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders as global oil prices surged amid the conflict. In Delhi, petrol currently retails at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. The government also reiterated its warning to industrial and commercial consumers against purchasing diesel through retail fuel outlets. The advisory follows a growing shift by bulk consumers towards retail pumps due to a price differential of nearly ₹40 per litre between retail and bulk diesel supplies.