Home / Economy / News / One year of GST 2.0: Net GST revenue shows signs of recovery

One year of GST 2.0: Net GST revenue shows signs of recovery

The rate rejig exercise also withdrew compensation cess on most products, while retaining it on tobacco products until the outstanding compensation-cess loan and interest liabilities were discharged.

gst, goods and services tax
Representative image
Monika Yadav
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 11:47 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Net goods and services tax (GST) showed signs of recovery from January 2026, after remaining subdued through the end of 2025, following the government’s rationalisation of GST rates in September. The September rate rationalisation simplified the structure to two main slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a special 40 per cent rate for select goods. The rate rejig exercise also withdrew compensation cess on most products, while retaining it on tobacco products until the outstanding compensation-cess loan and interest liabilities were discharged. Those remaining liabilities were treated as discharged with effect from February 1. Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services, said the resilience of collections demonstrates the impact of GST 2.0 despite the reduction in rates and slabs. “Even after a drastic reduction in GST rates and slabs, net GST collections have remained resilient,” Jalan said. 
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

MoSPI explains changes in India's new national accounts methodology

MSME credit hits ₹47.4 trillion with clusters driving growth: Report

Premium

Datanomics: 9 of 584 districts had double-digit unemployment rate in 2025

Core industries growth eases to 4.8% in August on iron ore, coal drag

Premium

India's rising market power reshapes global debate over its trade policies

Topics :GST

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchWhy Sensex is Rise TodayLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

Next Story