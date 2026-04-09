Operators not passing on West Asia port relief to exporters: Regulator

A month after the government asked ports to provide relief to exporters on logistics-related costs, India’s maritime regulator has found that concessions granted since the West Asia crisis have not uniformly reached exporters and asked operators to clearly pass concessional benefits through.

“It has been observed that concessions granted by Port Authorities, particularly relating to detention charges, ground rent, reefer plug-in (connected load), and similar terminal charges, are not being uniformly passed on to the exporters,” the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) said in a circular dated Wednesday.

It added that terminal operators are charging the non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs) and are passing on the concessional benefits on a reimbursement basis. “This circuitous process delays the concession reaching the exporters,” it said.

In its sternly worded advisory, the regulator ordered that the current practice of routing such adjustments through procedural reimbursements or post-facto claims is to be discontinued with immediate effect, and port authorities shall be responsible for monitoring compliance at the terminal level to ensure that the benefit of such concessions reaches the intended beneficiaries without delay.

All concessions approved by port authorities shall be directly and transparently passed on to the concerned stakeholders, including freight forwarders and NVOCCs, who in turn shall reflect the same to the exporters, it said.