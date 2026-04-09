Operators not passing on West Asia port relief to exporters: Regulator

A month after the government asked ports to provide relief to exporters on logistics-related costs, India’s maritime regulator has found that concessions granted since the West Asia crisis have not uniformly reached exporters and asked operators to clearly pass concessional benefits through.
“It has been observed that concessions granted by Port Authorities, particularly relating to detention charges, ground rent, reefer plug-in (connected load), and similar terminal charges, are not being uniformly passed on to the exporters,” the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) said in a circular dated Wednesday.
It added that terminal operators are charging the non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs) and are passing on the concessional benefits on a reimbursement basis. “This circuitous process delays the concession reaching the exporters,” it said.
In its sternly worded advisory, the regulator ordered that the current practice of routing such adjustments through procedural reimbursements or post-facto claims is to be discontinued with immediate effect, and port authorities shall be responsible for monitoring compliance at the terminal level to ensure that the benefit of such concessions reaches the intended beneficiaries without delay.
All concessions approved by port authorities shall be directly and transparently passed on to the concerned stakeholders, including freight forwarders and NVOCCs, who in turn shall reflect the same to the exporters, it said.
In March, the regulator had issued an advisory asking shipping lines to refrain from non-transparent and predatory pricing as shipping costs skyrocketed in the wake of the West Asia crisis, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime choke point.
This was primarily on account of war risk premiums on marine insurance rising by as high as 1,000 per cent in the last month. Now, the regulator has moved from advising to enforcement for the first time, warning action if evidence of undue charges is found.
“Shipping lines are to ensure that any revision in war risk premium is transparently and proportionately reflected in freight charges. Any deviation or non-alignment between actual risk premiums and freight components shall be subject to review and action thereof,” DG Shipping’s circular said.
In light of the evolving situation, the war risk premium being levied on cargo has undergone changes which may not be fully aligned with earlier communique by insurers such as General Insurance Corporation of India
(GIC Re). The matter is being taken up with insurance providers, including P&I Clubs and relevant stakeholders, in coordination with GIC Re, DG Shipping said.