Oppn asks govt how it plans to protect farmers after US announces tariffs

Members of Parliament (MPs), including those from parties belonging to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, on Thursday flagged the issue of the US imposing a 27 per cent reciprocal tariff on India in the Parliament.

In one of the first comments from the government, Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said India is assessing the tariff hike imposed by the US and its impact on India. “For (Donald) Trump, it’s America first but for Modi, it’s India first. We are assessing the impact of reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US,” he said on the sidelines of an event organised by PFRDA in New Delhi.

The opposition parties, including Congress, Left outfits, and the Shiv Sena (UBT), who demanded to know the Union government’s plans to protect India’s industry and agriculture.

Sangh Parivar affiliates, meanwhile, maintained that the government was committed to protecting the interests of India’s farmers and small-scale industries.

During Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi asked how the government planned to protect Indian industry from reciprocal tariffs that would “completely devastate” India’s economy, particularly sectors like auto, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

Gandhi further said foreign policy is about managing external countries and pointed out that on one hand “you have given China 4,000 sq km of our land, and on the other hand our ally US has suddenly decided to impose tariffs on us”. He said the government of India must give answers regarding these developments. He also wrote on social media platform X: “Prime Minister Modi and the BJP's ‘foreign policy’ continues its spineless tradition - bowing before every foreigner, when we should be standing straight.”

Also in the Lok Sabha, Lavu Sri Krishna from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), asked the Centre to protect Andhra Pradesh’s 800,000 farmers, who are likely to be hit by the 27 per cent tariff on seafood. Ecuador, a competitor of India in the sector, has been hit with only a 10 per cent tariff. He added that $ 3.5 billion of exports of seafood take place every year from the state. The TDP is a constituent of the ruling NDA.

In the Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha suggested that the government should use its approval to Tesla founder Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet services to renegotiate the 27 per cent tariff.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour , Chadha expressed concerns over the impact of US tariffs on the Indian economy, saying they could hit the country by "50-100 basis points in terms of GDP loss". "Should we not withhold the requisite approvals for Elon Musk's Starlink who is the visible part of the US administration and use that as a bargaining chip to renegotiate the Trump tariffs?" Chadha asked.

“India rolled out the red carpet for the US, but in return, we got tariffs," he said, and sang a few lines of the Bollywood song ‘Accha sila diya tune mere pyaar ka, yaar ne hi loot liya ghar yaar ka...” He also pointed out that last week the finance minister moved an amendment to remove the 'Google tax' -- an equalisation levy of 6 per cent on US companies like Meta and Amazon -- causing India a loss of ₹3,000 crore.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia responded by emphasising his consumer-centric approach, “I am company agnostic, I am citizen-centric,” while outlining security measures for satellite networks in India. Scindia outlined the government's role in providing cutting-edge technology to Indian consumers while maintaining strict security protocols. "It is my job to provide every opportunity and available technology in the world to every single consumer in the country.” The minister highlighted that the government has already granted two licences to two Indian companies -- Reliance and Bharti Airtel -- for satellite technology.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an economic think tank affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), reiterated that it expected the government to heed the outfit’s demand to protect the country’s agriculture, dairy and small-scale industries.

SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan told Business Standard that there was a “silver lining” in the tariffs imposed by the US since tariffs on China were steeper compared to India. “It could help India gain markets in several sectors, such as chemical exports, where we lag far behind China,” he said, adding that it would be a shot in the arm for the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Mahajan said the Trump administration’s move to impose higher tariffs on China than India has clear “geopolitical subtext”.

(With PTI inputs)