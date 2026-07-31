Our focus has not been limited to signing MoUs, says CM Mohan Yadav

MP welcomed more than 130 million tourists last year. The state holds immense potential for all businesspeople and entrepreneurs in the tourism sector. Our policies are highly transparent, and the sector offers great opportunities. Apart from cultural tourism, we are also developing the country’s first state-level multi-national park tiger tourism corridor, which is being developed in coordination with the National Highway Authority of India. The 625-km corridor with ₹5,000 crore allocation will connect the national parks and tiger reserves in Pench, Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Panna. It will incorporate underpasses in forest areas, slow-traffic zones, and wildlife-safe designs to balance tiger movement, tourism, and local connectivity. This will also promote eco-tourism and the local economy. MP is a leader in tiger conservation. Tiger population has increased to 785 according to the 2022 count. If a tiger census is done now it could find that the numbers may have increased over 1,000. MP also leads in Project Cheetah, and their habitat has now spread across 5,000 square km.