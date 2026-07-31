Our focus has not been limited to signing MoUs, says CM Mohan Yadav

MP has abundant raw materials, including cotton, silk, and man-made fibres, and accounts for 43 per cent of India’s organic cotton production. The state has more than 60 large textile mills, thousands of looms, and millions of spindles. The ready-made garment cluster in Indore houses over 1,200 units. Ginning and spinning clusters are located in Indore, Bhopal, Pithampur, Ujjain, and Gwalior, while weaving and knitting clusters are spread across the Malwa-Nimar region, Bhopal, Chhindwara, and Jabalpur.
Several investors have come forward to invest in MP’s textile sector, and the state is steadily emerging as one of the country’s leading textile hubs. Sainik Textile Mills is set to invest ₹100 crore, creating employment for around 100 people as part of our broader push to expand the textile and garment sector. Other investors, including Gokaldas Exports, Sagar Manufacturers, and Ludhiana-based AB Cotspin India, have together committed investments of ₹1,592 crore, creating more than 15,700 jobs. An agreement was signed between Amazon India and the MP State Industrial Development Corporation where we will jointly develop an ecommerce exports roadmap for the state, identifying policy and infrastructure recommendations to accelerate cross-border exports in line with India’s vision of achieving $200-300 billion in e-commerce exports by 2030. The collaboration will also focus on identifying key interventions to strengthen the export ecosystem, including logistics, access to finance, payment reconciliation and other regulatory enablers. The state government has worked to create an investment-friendly environment for textile manufacturers and, by last month, had transferred all eligible incentives.