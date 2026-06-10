Home / Economy / News / Outward FDI commitments by Indian firms drop 49% in May: RBI data

Outward FDI commitments by Indian firms drop 49% in May: RBI data

Equity investments abroad dropped sharply to $1,247.82 million in May from $3,537.35 million in April, marking a decline of about 64.72 per cent

FDI
FDI (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 6:44 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India's total outward foreign direct investment commitments declined 49.02 per cent month-on-month to $4.49 billion in May 2026 from $8.84 billion, mainly due to lower equity investments, loans, and guarantees issued by Indian companies, according to RBI data.

However, total financial commitments by Indian entities under overseas investment increased 34.6 per cent year-on-year in May 2026 from $3.34 billion, data showed.

Equity investments abroad dropped sharply to $1,247.82 million in May from $3,537.35 million in April, marking a decline of about 64.72 per cent.

Overseas loans extended by Indian companies also declined to $632.12 million in May from $1,299.69 million in April.

Guarantees issued, which formed the largest component of overseas commitments, fell to $2,608.83 million in May from $3,999.79 million in April, declining around 35 per cent. However, it increased from $1,122.37 million in May 2025.

In the equity investment segment, Indovida India invested $673.2074 million abroad, Tata International of $130 million, Arvind Advanced Materials of $58 million, and ONGC Videsh Rovuma of $31.09 million, RBI data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

E-way bill generation rises to fourth-highest level in May under GST regime

India-US energy ties can help achieve $500 bn trade goal by 2030: Report

KKR sees India's consumption story intact despite near-term headwinds

India 'bright spot' in global economy despite uncertainties: Chandrasekaran

PM Modi to chair 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaFDIRBIequityequity investments

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story