Outward remittances under RBI's LRS rise 19.06% in February 2026

Outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) registered a strong double-digit growth for the first time in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). The remittances grew by 19.06 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in February 2026 to $2.34 billion, supported by healthy growth across segments. In February last year, the remittances under the scheme stood at $1.96 billion.

According to the monthly data, international travel, which accounted for over 55 per cent of the entire outward remittances by Indians under the scheme, grew by 19.8 per cent YoY to $1.31 billion, as against $1.09 billion in February 2025.

Remittances for deposits saw 10.23 per cent YoY growth to $56.9 million in the month. Purchase of immovable property grew by 78.6 per cent YoY to $51.36 million. Investment in equity or debt market-related remittances rose by 53.01 per cent YoY to $265.99 million. Remittances for maintenance of close relatives rose by 13.27 per cent YoY to $266.18 million, and ‘gift’ remittances increased by 6 per cent YoY to $202.09 million. On the other hand, overseas education-related remittances continued to be under pressure, slipping nearly 4 per cent YoY to $175.68 million from $182.17 million. As per the LRS scheme introduced in 2004, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both. Initially, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000. The LRS limit has been revised in stages consistent with the prevailing macro and microeconomic conditions.