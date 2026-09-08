Over 11% PPI factory input inflation could have aided fall in deflators

The issue is the opaque nature of computing these deflators. Ideally, input producer price index (PPI) should be subtracted from output PPI and the resultant number should be used to convert nominal gross value added (GVA) into constant prices. However, input PPI for manufactured goods is at a trial stage.

Therefore, the output PPI for items used in the manufacturing segment was used and subtracted from the output PPI for manufactured products to arrive at deflators for the segment. Additionally, output PPI for all commodities and manufactured products for April 2025 is not available in the public domain. Average output PPI inflation for all commodities stood at 9.6 per cent for May and June 2026, and for manufactured products it was 11.4 per cent.