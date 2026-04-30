Over 77% of 880.5 metric tonnes gold reserves held domestically: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India held 77.23 per cent of its gold reserves domestically as of March 2026, up from 59.2 per cent a year ago, the latest data released by the central bank showed.

According to the latest Half-Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves, released by the RBI on Thursday, the central bank held 880.52 metric tonnes of gold, of which 680.05 metric tonnes were held domestically as at end-March 2026.

“While 197.67 metric tonnes of gold were kept in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), 2.80 metric tonnes were held in the form of gold deposits,” the report said.