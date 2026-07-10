Pandemic years raised debt levels: Here're top five indebted states

State governments’ debt at the aggregated level was projected to reach 29.2 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) at the end of FY26. This increased from pre-pandemic levels, driven mainly by the debt accumulated during the pandemic-hit years. However, the number also includes loans taken from the Centre under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, which provides 50-year interest-free loans. This way, the combined debt of the states would not be much higher than that in the pre-pandemic periods.

However, some states have outstanding debt at 40 per cent of GSDP. Punjab has had this for well over a decade and Himachal Pradesh for seven years. West Bengal and Rajasthan closely followed Punjab and Himachal on this parameter, having debt over 40 per cent of their respective GSDP for a year or so. Kerala now projects its debt to be much lower but the state had it at 36 per cent at the end of FY24, in addition to having it over 40 per cent at the end of the pandemic-hit FY21.