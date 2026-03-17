Panel calls for Centre-state board to oversee rollout of four labour codes

The Parliamentary standing committee on Labour, Textiles and Employment recommended setting up a permanent Centre–State Coordination and Interaction board on a priority basis to oversee the implementation of the four Labour Codes.

In its report on the demand for grants of the Ministry of Labour and Employment for 2026–27, the panel said that the proposed board could also monitor the implementation of central schemes that require action by states.

It noted that the performance of some states in implementing such schemes has been below expectations. India notified four labour codes for implementation in November 2025, consolidating 29 central labour laws.

These include the Code on Wages, the Industrial Relations Code, the Code on Social Security and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code. The government is expected to notify the labour codes by the end of the month, ahead of the start of the new financial year 2026-27.

The committee said rules required for implementing the codes should be framed on priority within a stipulated timeframe to ensure a smooth rollout. The panel also recommended bringing gig workers more firmly within the formal labour and social security framework.