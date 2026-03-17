Panel calls for Centre-state board to oversee rollout of four labour codes

These include the Code on Wages, the Industrial Relations Code, the Code on Social Security and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code. The government is expected to notify the labour codes by the end of the month, ahead of the start of the new financial year 2026-27.
The committee said rules required for implementing the codes should be framed on priority within a stipulated timeframe to ensure a smooth rollout. The panel also recommended bringing gig workers more firmly within the formal labour and social security framework.
It said aggregators should mandatorily register gig workers on the e-Shram Portal and link their engagement to this registration. The committee also flagged delays in approvals for schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana and projects under the Labour and Employment Statistical System, which led to surrender of funds in 2024–25.