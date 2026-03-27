Petrol excise cut: How fuel taxes fill govt coffers and who gets the money

The Centre on Friday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre each, reducing the levy on petrol to ₹3 per litre and eliminating it entirely on diesel.

The move is expected to ease financial pressure on oil marketing companies (OMCs), which have been facing higher costs due to rising global crude oil prices amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. The ₹10 per litre reduction helps offset these costs, allowing companies to operate near break-even levels without immediately increasing pump prices.

The decision has once again brought focus to fuel taxes, which remain one of the government’s largest and most reliable sources of revenue.

How much does the government earn from fuel taxes in India? Taxes on petrol and diesel are a major source of income for both the Centre and states, mainly through central excise duty and state-level value-added tax (VAT). Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) shows that the petroleum sector generated over ₹7.5 trillion in tax revenue in 2023–24. Of this, the Centre earned roughly ₹2.7–3 trillion annually in recent years through excise duty, while states collected over ₹3 trillion via VAT. ALSO READ: Why India cut fuel excise duty now and what it means for petrol prices Fuel taxes became especially important during the Covid-19 period, when lower global crude prices allowed governments to raise duties and boost revenues. Collections have since moderated as taxes were cut to control inflation and ease the burden on consumers.

What is excise duty on petrol and diesel? Excise duty is a tax charged by the Union government on goods such as petrol and diesel. It is levied as a fixed amount per litre across the country. Apart from basic excise, the Centre also imposes cesses—such as the road and infrastructure cess—which it retains entirely. Together, central taxes form a significant part of the retail fuel price. Who gets the money from fuel taxes in India? Fuel taxes are split between two levels: the Centre and the states. The Centre collects excise and cess on petrol and diesel, while states collect their own VAT or sales tax on every litre sold.

In cities like Delhi, central taxes account for roughly 43 per cent of the petrol price and about 37 per cent of diesel, while state taxes add another significant share. However, states do not receive the full share of central excise. A large portion of the levy is converted into cess and surcharges, which are not part of the divisible pool shared with states. Why do states not get the full share of excise duty? The structure of fuel taxes is the main reason. Over time, the Centre has increased the share of cess and surcharge within the overall excise levy, which is not shared with states under existing tax-sharing rules.

This means that even when fuel taxes rise, a larger portion of the additional revenue accrues to the Centre. States have argued that this weakens their finances, as they continue to bear significant public spending responsibilities. Why fuel taxes are crucial for government finances Fuel taxes are now a structural pillar of public finances. For the Centre, excise and cess on petroleum products account for about 18–19 per cent of gross tax revenue, making it one of the largest revenue streams. At the state level, petroleum taxes are a key source of income, contributing roughly 25–35 per cent of their own tax revenue. In states such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, fuel taxes account for a significant share of total receipts.

This dependence means that any sharp change in fuel taxes or global oil prices can quickly affect government finances. What happens when the government cuts fuel taxes? When excise duty is reduced, the Centre’s revenue declines and fuel prices may fall. Past cuts have helped ease inflation by lowering transport and logistics costs. ALSO READ: India cuts fuel duty on petrol & diesel, imposes export levy on diesel, ATF However, the final impact depends on states. If VAT rates remain unchanged, the benefit to consumers can be limited. Repeated tax cuts can also widen the Centre’s fiscal deficit.

How much revenue could the excise duty cut cost the government? While the move may relieve fuel retailers and consumers, analysts say it could lead to a significant loss of revenue . Deven Choksey, promoter and managing director of DRChoksey FinServ, estimates that every ₹1 per litre reduction in excise duty leads to an annual revenue loss of ₹14,000-16,000 crore. Based on this estimate, a ₹10 per litre cut could reduce government earnings by about ₹1.5 trillion a year. “With Brent crude spiking toward $115 per barrel due to escalating West Asia tensions, the Centre’s move to slash excise duties acts as a fiscal shield. It prevents a retail fuel shock while supporting OMC balance sheets,” Choksey said.