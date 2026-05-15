From crude to pump: How petrol is priced in India and who gets what share

A fresh round of fuel price increases has put petrol pricing back in the headlines. On Friday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised petrol and diesel by about ₹3 per litre across the four metros — petrol in Delhi moved from ₹94.77 to ₹97.77 per litre, and diesel from ₹87.67 to ₹90.67. CNG prices were also hiked in many cities.

The hike follows weeks of unchanged retail rates and comes amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has kept global crude supply risks high. It also comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to save fuel as part of an austerity push.

Why fuel prices matter • Fuel prices affect consumers in two ways. The first is direct. Higher petrol prices increase commuting and travel costs for households. The second is indirect. Diesel powers trucks, buses, agricultural equipment and much of India’s freight movement. When diesel becomes expensive, transport costs rise, which can eventually push up the prices of food, vegetables, consumer goods and other essentials. • Fiscal stakes: Petrol and diesel are big revenue lines for the Centre (central excise) and states (VAT). Changes in prices affect both inflation and government receipts. • Who bears the burden: OMCs can absorb shocks for a time, but prolonged crude pressure forces a choice: pass costs to consumers, eat margins, or the Centre and states change taxes.

What goes into a litre of petrol? The retail price of petrol is made up of several layers. In simple terms, the formula looks like this: Crude oil cost + freight and insurance + refining cost + OMC margin + central excise duty + dealer commission + state VAT/local taxes The final retail price differs from city to city because state taxes and local levies are not the same across India. Delhi is often used as the benchmark because fuel price build-up data is commonly referenced there. Step 1: Crude oil purchase India imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil requirement, making international crude prices extremely important for domestic fuel prices. Crude oil is bought in US dollars . This means the rupee-dollar exchange rate also affects fuel prices. Even if global crude prices remain stable, a weaker rupee can increase India’s import bill and raise domestic fuel costs.

Indian refiners do not rely on just one benchmark such as Brent crude. They buy a mix of crude grades from different countries depending on availability, quality and price. It is also important to understand that crude oil is not converted only into petrol. A single barrel of crude yields multiple petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, LPG, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), naphtha and petrochemicals. That is why petrol pricing cannot be calculated simply by dividing the price of one barrel of crude by 159 litres. Step 2: Refining and logistics After crude oil is imported, it is processed at refineries into usable fuels and petroleum products. At this stage, refining costs, refinery margins, energy costs and product yields are added.

Once refined, fuels must be transported from refineries to depots and retail outlets. This adds freight, insurance, storage and handling costs. More advanced and complex refineries can process heavier or cheaper crude grades, helping refiners reduce raw material costs. However, such refineries also involve higher capital investment and operating expenses. Step 3: OMC pricing and margins Under India’s deregulated fuel pricing system, OMCs such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited decide retail fuel prices. When crude oil prices rise but pump prices are kept steady, OMC margins shrink and under-recoveries may build up. Later price increases may therefore only partly compensate companies for earlier losses or higher import costs. This also explains why a ₹3 per litre increase may still not fully reflect the actual rise in global crude and shipping costs during periods of market volatility.

Step 4: Central excise duty The Centre imposes excise duty on petrol and diesel. Unlike VAT, excise duty is usually charged as a fixed amount per litre rather than a percentage of the retail price. This means the Centre’s tax collection per litre generally remains stable unless the government changes the duty structure. Step 5: Dealer commission Petrol pump operators also receive a commission on every litre sold. This commission covers operating expenses such as salaries, electricity, maintenance, working capital needs and handling losses. Dealer commission is not the largest component of the retail fuel price, but it is a visible and separate layer in the overall price build-up.

Step 6: State VAT and local levies State governments impose VAT or sales tax on petrol and diesel, and the structure differs widely across India. This is the biggest reason fuel prices vary across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai even when the base fuel cost remains the same. Some states charge VAT as a percentage of the fuel price, while others combine percentage-based taxes with fixed levies. In some places, local cesses and surcharges imposed by municipal or state authorities further increase the final retail price. As a result, one global crude oil price does not translate into one uniform petrol price across India.

Who gets what share? A “follow the rupee” breakdown shows who receives portions of the retail price: • Crude supplier: Payment for imported crude oil • Refiner: Refining and processing margin • OMC: Marketing, transport and retail margin or recovery of earlier losses • Centre: Excise duty (fixed per litre) • State government: VAT/sales tax and local levies • Dealer: Commission per litre • Consumer: Pays the final retail price at the pump Broadly, the final pump price includes: • Base fuel and refinery transfer price • Central taxes • State taxes • Dealer commission • OMC logistics and marketing components

Price buildup of petrol at Delhi effective April 1, 2026 Price charged to dealers (excluding VAT) 74.97 Dealer commission (average) 4.4 VAT (including VAT on dealer commission) 15.4 Retail selling price at Delhi - (rounded) 94.77 Figures in ₹ per litre Taxes together often form one of the biggest components of the retail fuel price. Why prices do not always fall when crude falls Consumers often expect petrol and diesel prices to fall immediately when global crude oil prices decline. But several other factors influence the final retail price. Currency depreciation can offset lower crude prices. OMCs may also use periods of softer crude prices to recover earlier losses accumulated during periods when prices were frozen despite rising crude. Governments may choose not to reduce taxes immediately unless inflation pressure rises sharply or political pressure builds.

State VAT structures can also keep retail prices elevated even when international crude prices soften. This is why a sharp fall in global crude prices does not always produce an equal or immediate reduction at fuel stations. Why petrol and diesel are outside GST Petrol and diesel remain outside the effective Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure. Instead, they are taxed separately through central excise duty and state VAT. Bringing fuels under GST could make fuel taxation more uniform across India and reduce the price gap between cities. However, such a move would also reduce fiscal flexibility for both the Centre and state governments.