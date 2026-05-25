Petrol, diesel prices raised for fourth time in less than two weeks

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹2.61 per litre and ₹2.71 per litre, respectively, on Sunday as oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked fuel prices in the country for the fourth time in less than two weeks. With the latest revision, non-branded petrol in Delhi has breached the ₹100-a-litre mark as it now costs ₹102.12 a litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 a litre.

Since May 15, petrol prices have been raised by a total of ₹7.38 a litre and diesel by ₹7.52 a litre as OMCs incur huge losses on account of soaring crude oil prices. The companies hiked fuel prices for the first time in four years earlier this month as they were making under-recoveries of ₹1,000 crore per day on the sale of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.

In the last nine days, OMCs have raised fuel prices in a staggered manner by ₹3 per litre on May 15 and then by 90 paise per litre on May 19. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by 87 paise per litre and 91 paise a litre, respectively, on May 23. The price hikes come against the backdrop of severe financial stress being faced by the state-run oil firms as a result of selling fuel at comparatively lower prices, even as crude oil has hovered above $100 a barrel since the beginning of the West Asia crisis, compared to around $80 a barrel prior to the conflict.