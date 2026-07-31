Petroleum exports cut both ways for Gujarat as outbound trade slows

Dependence on the petroleum sector usually upsets export performance when global energy prices are volatile, explaining Gujarat’s status in recent years. Trump’s additional tariffs on the purchase of Russian crude are likely to further hamper Gujarat’s export prospects, if the state’s non-petroleum exports don’t pick up.

Maharashtra, too, saw a small but consistent decline in its exports — from $72.86 billion in FY22 to $65.86 billion in FY25. However, its exports rose to $70.11 billion in FY26, which led to a rise in its export share in India’s total exports from 15.06 per cent in FY25 to 16.21 per cent in FY26. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which are the next best states (in terms of export value), have also increased their share in India’s total exports.