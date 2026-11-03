Home / Economy / News / Petronet eyes US LNG supplies under renewed long-term deal with Qatar

Petronet eyes US LNG supplies under renewed long-term deal with Qatar

India's top ‌gas importer Petronet LNG Ltd is in talks with Qatar to source some LNG from the US under its long-term contract from 2028, Petronet's group general manager Vivek Mittal said

Petronet LNG
Petronet has also suspended time ‌charter agreements for ​three LNG tankers due to the force majeure on Qatari supplies
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 2:22 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Qatar is willing to consider India's request to include US-sourced LNG under its renewed supply deal, helping ​New Delhi diversify its imports following disruptions caused by ​the Iran war, a senior Petronet LNG executive said on Tuesday.

India's top ‌gas importer Petronet LNG Ltd is in talks with Qatar to source some LNG from the US under its long-term contract from 2028, Petronet's group general manager Vivek Mittal said during an analyst call.

Qatar, India's largest LNG supplier, currently has a contract to supply Petronet with 7.5 million metric tons of the fuel annually. The deal, which expires in April 2028, has been renewed for another 20 years until 2048, and Qatar would supply cargoes on a delivered basis.

"Definitely we have had some discussion with Qatar ‌to diversify supply under the renewed contract, which will start in 2028," Mittal said, in response to a question on whether India is seeking US LNG under the long-term deal with Qatar.

Qatar is willing to consider the Indian company's request and could offer "certain portion of volume from other sources which they have tied up," Mittal said.

QatarEnergy last month signed a 20-year agreement to buy 3 ​million metric tons per year from Woodside's US facilities, with deliveries expected to start in 2030. ‌It also signed two agreements with Cheniere Energy for up to 4 million tons per year through 2054 from its Sabine Pass and ​Corpus Christi ‌plants.

QatarEnergy declared force majeure on LNG supplies in March after the Iran war led ‌to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on its Ras Laffan facilities. The force majeure runs through December for now.

The West Asia ‌crisis ​has prompted India ​to seek alternative supplies, with purchases of super-chilled gas from countries spanning the US, Oman, Nigeria, Angola and Australia.

Petronet has also suspended time ‌charter agreements for ​three LNG tankers due to the force majeure on Qatari supplies. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BPCL buys 1 million barrels of US WTI crude for delivery in late December

From grains to chicken and milk, India faces prolonged food inflation

India tax hike drives illegal gold imports to highest level since 2023

Premium

Labour Bureau prepares to revise CPI-IW base year, expand coverage

10-yr Gsec yield falls 10 bps, rupee gains for 2nd day as oil prices slide

Topics :PetronetPetronet LNGQataroil and gas imports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyDelhi AQI TodayCyclone MurasuSensex TodayMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferBosch Share PriceGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

Next Story