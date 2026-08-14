Pew survey: India finds favour in Europe, neighbours remain sceptical

Among major economies, the picture is nuanced. In the United States, 50 per cent of respondents expressed favourable views, while 45 per cent were unfavourable. In Germany, favourability was stronger, with 63 per cent positive versus 29 per cent negative. In contrast, among India’s neighbours such as Bangladesh, 51 per cent viewed India unfavourably, compared to 42 per cent favourably.

Year-wise trends highlight shifting perceptions. In the United Kingdom, favourability rose from 65 per cent in 2023 to 71 per cent in 2026. In Germany, support climbed from 47 per cent to 63 per cent over the same period. However, in the United States, favourability declined from 51 per cent in 2023 to 45 per cent in 2026. Notably, India’s image has improved in several European countries. Out of 10 European countries that participated in the survey, nine show positive sentiments towards India.