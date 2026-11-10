PHDCCI seeks 180-day NPA window for MSMEs, higher MUDRA loan limits

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has proposed extending the overdue period for classifying loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as non-performing assets (NPAs) from 90 days to 180 days, alongside higher loan limits under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), as part of its pre-Budget recommendations for 2027-28.

The industry body has argued that the longer classification window would provide relief to small businesses facing extended working capital cycles and delays in receiving payments, while helping them maintain access to institutional credit.

Under the existing framework, a loan is generally classified as an NPA when principal or interest remains overdue for more than 90 days. PHDCCI wants this period extended to 180 days to account for the cash-flow constraints faced by smaller enterprises.

The chamber has also proposed increasing the loan ceilings under PMMY to ₹1 lakh for the Shishu category, ₹10 lakh for Kishore and ₹20 lakh for the Tarun and Tarun Plus categories to reflect rising project costs. PMMY, launched in April 2015, provides collateral-free institutional credit to micro enterprises. According to the chamber’s submission, more than 2.54 crore loans worth ₹3.43 trillion had been sanctioned under the scheme as of November 2026 (provisional), of which ₹3.32 trillion had been disbursed. PHDCCI has further called for direct government equity investment in MSMEs through the Fund of Funds Scheme, with dedicated allocations for start-up seed capital and participation in small and medium enterprise (SME) initial public offerings (IPOs).

It has also sought stronger implementation of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme, which facilitates collateral-free lending to eligible micro and small businesses. The chamber has proposed stricter compliance by banks and a centralised portal to track loan applications and monitor reasons for rejection. MSMEs contribute around 31 per cent to India’s gross domestic product (GDP), account for 48.58 per cent of total exports and generate approximately 35.4 per cent of manufacturing output, according to PHDCCI. The sector comprises more than 7.47 crore enterprises and provides livelihoods to around 32.8 crore people. In another set of pre-Budget recommendations, PHDCCI has sought an increase in basic customs duty on specified categories of imported paper and paperboard from 10 per cent to 25 per cent to protect domestic manufacturers from import competition.