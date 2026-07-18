Piyush Goyal addresses India-Estonia Business Forum, calls for deeper ties

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday addressed the India-Estonia Business Forum in Tallinn during his official visit to Estonia, calling for deeper collaboration in trade, investment, innovation and technology.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Forum brought together senior government representatives, industry leaders and business delegations from both countries to explore new avenues for strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

The Forum commenced with welcome remarks by H E Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, followed by the inaugural address by Piyush Goyal. In his address, the Minister highlighted India's remarkable economic transformation over the past two decades and underscored its emergence as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.

He emphasised that India's strong growth trajectory, expanding manufacturing base, vibrant innovation ecosystem and progressive reforms present significant opportunities for global businesses and investors. Senior Estonian government officials presented an overview of Estonia's business ecosystem, digital governance and innovation-led growth model. Representatives of Indian industry shared their perspectives on India's economic progress, growing investment potential and opportunities for enhanced business collaboration between the two countries. The Business Forum provided a platform for businesses from India and Estonia to engage in discussions on expanding bilateral trade, promoting investment, fostering innovation-driven partnerships and identifying opportunities for collaboration in emerging sectors, including digital technologies, start-ups and advanced manufacturing. The networking sessions enabled direct interactions between industry leaders and stakeholders from both countries.