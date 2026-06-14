Piyush Goyal invites French investments in manufacturing sector

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday sought investments from France in the manufacturing sector.

Speaking at the 'Bharat Innovates' event in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, France, Goyal said India can offer a huge talent pool and scale for manufacturing.

"I would invite our French friends to visit India, invest in India, design in India, innovate in India and manufacture in India, both for the large domestic market and export from India to the rest of the world," he said.

He added that in the uncertain global economic environment, the world is seeking partnership with trusted and reliable partners.