Piyush Goyal invites US firms to explore investment opportunities in India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has held a series of meetings with top US firms in New York and invited them to explore investment opportunities in India, an official statement said on Wednesday.

He met President and COO of Blackstone Jonathan Gray, and Chairman of Blackstone's International Private Equity business Prakash Melwani.

In the meeting, the discussions focused on expanding Blackstone's investments and partnerships in India across key sectors, the commerce and industry ministry said.

Other businesses with which Goyal held bilateral meetings include Chairman and CEO of Neuberger Berman George Walker; and President and CEO of The Estee Lauder Companies Stephane de La Faverie.