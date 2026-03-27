Piyush Goyal meets Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao; discusses trade

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao and discussed trade-related issues.

The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the 14th ministerial conference (MC14) in Yaounde, Cameroon.

"Met Mr. Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of China, on the sidelines of the #WTOMC14. Exchanged views on the MC-14 agenda and discussed bilateral trade matters," Goyal said on a social media post.

The meeting is important as India's trade deficit with China crossed $100 billion during the 11-month period of this fiscal year.

During April-February 2025-26, the country's exports to China increased 37.66 per cent to $17.54 billion, while imports rose 15.21 per cent to $119.55 billion. Trade deficit has widened to $102.01 billion from $91.03 billion in April-February 2024-25.