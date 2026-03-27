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Piyush Goyal meets Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao; discusses trade

The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the 14th ministerial conference (MC14) in Yaounde, Cameroon

In this image posted on March 27, 2026, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on the sidelines of the WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14), in Cameroon. (@PiyushGoyal/X via PTI Photo)
In this image posted on March 27, 2026, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on the sidelines of the WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14), in Cameroon. (@PiyushGoyal/X via PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 6:40 PM IST
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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao and discussed trade-related issues.

The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the 14th ministerial conference (MC14) in Yaounde, Cameroon.

"Met Mr. Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of China, on the sidelines of the #WTOMC14. Exchanged views on the MC-14 agenda and discussed bilateral trade matters," Goyal said on a social media post.

The meeting is important as India's trade deficit with China crossed $100 billion during the 11-month period of this fiscal year.

During April-February 2025-26, the country's exports to China increased 37.66 per cent to $17.54 billion, while imports rose 15.21 per cent to $119.55 billion. Trade deficit has widened to $102.01 billion from $91.03 billion in April-February 2024-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Piyush GoyalChinaIndia trade policy

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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