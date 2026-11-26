“Exposure is likely to be in a small but growing segment primarily in optical fibre and cable, base stations, antennas, and components. There are three factors that are likely to shape the outcome. Firstly, the final scope of product exemptions is still open to consultation. Secondly, the progress of the India–US trade agreement and the possibility of negotiated rate. Thirdly, India’s position relative to other competing manufacturing locations like Thailand and Malaysia where the rate proposed is 18 per cent,” Lobo said.