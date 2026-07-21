Home / Economy / News / PLI schemes generated 1.45 million jobs, drew ₹2.4 trillion by FY26: Govt

PLI schemes generated 1.45 million jobs, drew ₹2.4 trillion by FY26: Govt

The government's PLI schemes across 14 sectors attracted Rs 2.4 trillion in investments and generated 1.45 million jobs by FY26, with exports rising to Rs 15.2 trillion

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Akshat Ayush
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 7:49 PM IST
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The production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes across 14 key sectors attracted investments of ~2.4 trillion and generated 1.45 million jobs by the end of 2025-26 (FY26), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry told Parliament on Tuesday.
 
Cumulative exports under the schemes jumped 280 per cent to ~15.2 trillion in FY26 from ~4 trillion in FY24.
 
Launched to boost manufacturing, exports, investment and India’s global competitiveness, the schemes generated nearly 8,50,000 direct jobs and over 5,50,000 indirect jobs by March 2026. Indirect employment came largely from large-scale electronics manufacturing (LSEM), information technology hardware and solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.
 
Among sectors, high-efficiency solar PV modules attracted the highest investment at ~64,873 crore, while drones and drone components received the least at ~595 crore.
 
The food products sector generated the highest employment at 3,29,200 jobs, while the advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery segment created the least at 1,245.
 
Sl. No. Sectors Cumulative Investment till March, 2026 (Rs. In crore) Cumulative Employment till March, 2026
1 Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing - [MeitY] 20,580 1,69,249
2 IT Hardware 2.0 - [MeitY] 908 4,859
3 Bulk Drugs - [D/o Pharma] 5,070 5,226
4 Manufacturing of Medical Devices - [D/o Pharma] 1,151 5,268
5 Pharmaceuticals Drugs - [D/o Pharma] 45,158 1,14,880
6 Telecom & Networking Products - [D/o Telecom] 5,278 33,610
7 Food Products - [MoFPI] 9,207 3,29,200
8 Drones and Drone Components - [M/o Civil Aviation]* 595 2,650
9 White Goods – [DPIIT] 6,409 52,703
10 Automobiles & Auto Components – [MHI] 44,326 67,820
11 Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery– [MHI] 4,570 1,245
12 Textile Products – [M/o Textiles] 8,117 33,427
13 Specialty Steel – [M/o Steel] 23,896 14,138
14 High Efficiency Solar PV Modules (MNRE) 64,873 14,794
  TOTAL 2,40,138 8,49,069
       
Table 2      
       
Financial Year Cumulative Exports Reported under PLI Schemes    
FY 2023-24 ₹4.0 lakh crore    
FY 2024-25 ₹6.5 lakh crore    
FY 2025-26 ₹15.2 lakh crore    
       
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           
 
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Topics :PLI schemeInvestmentsjobs

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

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