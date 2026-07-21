PLI schemes generated 1.45 million jobs, drew ₹2.4 trillion by FY26: Govt
The government's PLI schemes across 14 sectors attracted Rs 2.4 trillion in investments and generated 1.45 million jobs by FY26, with exports rising to Rs 15.2 trillion
The government's PLI schemes across 14 sectors attracted Rs 2.4 trillion in investments and generated 1.45 million jobs by FY26, with exports rising to Rs 15.2 trillion
|Sl. No.
|Sectors
|Cumulative Investment till March, 2026 (Rs. In crore)
|Cumulative Employment till March, 2026
|1
|Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing - [MeitY]
|20,580
|1,69,249
|2
|IT Hardware 2.0 - [MeitY]
|908
|4,859
|3
|Bulk Drugs - [D/o Pharma]
|5,070
|5,226
|4
|Manufacturing of Medical Devices - [D/o Pharma]
|1,151
|5,268
|5
|Pharmaceuticals Drugs - [D/o Pharma]
|45,158
|1,14,880
|6
|Telecom & Networking Products - [D/o Telecom]
|5,278
|33,610
|7
|Food Products - [MoFPI]
|9,207
|3,29,200
|8
|Drones and Drone Components - [M/o Civil Aviation]*
|595
|2,650
|9
|White Goods – [DPIIT]
|6,409
|52,703
|10
|Automobiles & Auto Components – [MHI]
|44,326
|67,820
|11
|Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery– [MHI]
|4,570
|1,245
|12
|Textile Products – [M/o Textiles]
|8,117
|33,427
|13
|Specialty Steel – [M/o Steel]
|23,896
|14,138
|14
|High Efficiency Solar PV Modules (MNRE)
|64,873
|14,794
|TOTAL
|2,40,138
|8,49,069
|Table 2
|Financial Year
|Cumulative Exports Reported under PLI Schemes
|FY 2023-24
|₹4.0 lakh crore
|FY 2024-25
|₹6.5 lakh crore
|FY 2025-26
|₹15.2 lakh crore
First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 7:06 PM IST