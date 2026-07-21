PLI schemes generated 1.45 million jobs, drew ₹2.4 trillion by FY26: Govt

The production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes across 14 key sectors attracted investments of ~2.4 trillion and generated 1.45 million jobs by the end of 2025-26 (FY26), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry told Parliament on Tuesday.

Cumulative exports under the schemes jumped 280 per cent to ~15.2 trillion in FY26 from ~4 trillion in FY24.

Launched to boost manufacturing, exports, investment and India’s global competitiveness, the schemes generated nearly 8,50,000 direct jobs and over 5,50,000 indirect jobs by March 2026. Indirect employment came largely from large-scale electronics manufacturing (LSEM), information technology hardware and solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

Among sectors, high-efficiency solar PV modules attracted the highest investment at ~64,873 crore, while drones and drone components received the least at ~595 crore.