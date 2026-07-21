PLI schemes led to investments of over ₹2.40 trillion until March 2026

The government on Tuesday said that Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have resulted in actual investments of over ₹ 2.40 trillion and generated over 1.415 million jobs until March this year.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said that the schemes have collectively enabled exports of over ₹15.2 trillion since their inception, reflecting India's growing integration with global value chains.

"As on March 31, 2026, under the PLI Schemes resulted actual investment of over ₹2.40 trillion and employment generation of over 1.415 million (direct and indirect)," he said.

According to the data provided by the minister in his reply, the maximum investment was received in the high efficiency solar PV modules (₹64,873 crore).

It was followed by pharma (₹45,158 crore), auto (₹44,326 crore), speciality steel (₹23,896 crore), and the large-scale electronics manufacturing sector till March (₹20,580 crore). Startups In a separate reply, the minister said as on June 30 this year, 219 operational incubators have been selected under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme with a total approved funding of ₹945 crore, of which ₹650 crore has been disbursed to the incubators. Investment made by Indian companies in US In another reply, Prasada said overseas investment by India in the US in the last five years (2021-2026) stood at $15.9 billion. In the last fiscal, it was over $4 billion and $3.44 billion in 2024-25.

FDI in retail sector Replying to a question, the minister said that as per the FDI policy, 100 per cent foreign direct investment is allowed under the automatic route in single-brand retail trading, while 51 per cent FDI is allowed under the approval route in multi-brand retail trading (MBRT), subject to certain conditions. The minister informed that the cumulative FDI inflow from April 2021 to March 2026 in the single brand retail stood at $1,528.66 million. The investments have declined to $179.25 million in 2025-26 from $486.66 million in 2021-22. Similarly, the cumulative FDI in the multi-brand sector was $34.38 million during April 2021 to March 2026.