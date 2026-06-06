PM chairs meeting of Economic Advisory Council, discusses growth strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed with the members of the Economic Advisory Council various measures to further boost India's economic growth amid global turmoil, official sources said.

The members of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) also gave their assessment of the impact of the West Asia conflict on India and the world.

The Prime Minister and the EAC members discussed various ideas and measures to further boost India's economic growth in times of global turmoil, they said.

Various reforms to improve ease of living and ease of doing business were also discussed at the high-level meeting, the sources said.

The EAC is an independent body that gives advice to the Government of India, specifically to the Prime Minister, on economic and related issues. Two principal secretaries to the Prime Minister -- PK Mishra and Shaktikanta Das -- attended the meeting besides the members of the EAC. At present, the EAC comprises a chairman, three full-time members and 11 part-time members. S Mahendra Dev is the chairman, while full-time members are Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Sanjeev Sanyal and Shamika Ravi. There are 11 part-time members: Rakesh Mohan, Sajjid. Z. Chinoy, Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah, TT Ram Mohan, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, KV Raju, Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, Pulak Ghosh and Gaurav Vallabh.