PM Internship Scheme: Only 20% of job offers taken up in three rounds

In the first round, which began in October 2024, companies posted 127,508 internship opportunities and received around 621,000 applications. Of these, 60,866 offers were made to candidates, but only 8,760 eventually joined the scheme. Of those who joined, 3,731 completed their internships, while 4,698 dropped out.
The second round, which began in February 2025, saw 118,948 opportunities posted and around 455,000 applications. Companies made 71,192 offers, of which 7,300 candidates joined. Only 2,880 completed their internships, while 2,648 dropped out.
The third round, which began in April 2026, recorded the highest number of internship opportunities so far, at 154,366. However, applications fell to 350,259. The number of offers also declined sharply to 25,794. Despite this, 14,620 candidates joined the scheme, the highest number recorded across the three rounds.