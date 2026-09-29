PM Internship Scheme: Only 20% of job offers taken up in three rounds

Three rounds saw 400,822 internship opportunities posted, but only 20% of candidates receiving offers joined, with relocation and wage mismatch cited as factors

premium Launched in October 2024, the PM Internship Scheme provides internships lasting between six and 12 months, with selected candidates receiving a monthly stipend of ₹9,000 (Photo: Shutterstock)