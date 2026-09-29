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PM Internship Scheme: Only 20% of job offers taken up in three rounds

Three rounds saw 400,822 internship opportunities posted, but only 20% of candidates receiving offers joined, with relocation and wage mismatch cited as factors

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Launched in October 2024, the PM Internship Scheme provides internships lasting between six and 12 months, with selected candidates receiving a monthly stipend of ₹9,000 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 10:35 PM IST
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The PM Internship Scheme is set to complete two years on October 3, with data showing a low number of candidates accepting the offer in three rounds, a high number of dropouts in its first two rounds and relatively low completion numbers despite a large pool of internship opportunities posted by companies.
 
The government has also spent about 10 per cent of the scheme’s actual allocation on advertising and publicity; this emerged from responses to a Right to Information (RTI) as query seen by Business Standard.
 
In the last two years, comprising three rounds from October 2024 to August 2026, 400,822 opportunities were posted by companies, of which 39 per cent offers were made to the candidates; however, 20 per cent of people joined various companies out of the total offers made under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme.
 
In the first round, which began in October 2024, companies posted 127,508 internship opportunities and received around 621,000 applications. Of these, 60,866 offers were made to candidates, but only 8,760 eventually joined the scheme. Of those who joined, 3,731 completed their internships, while 4,698 dropped out.
 
The second round, which began in February 2025, saw 118,948 opportunities posted and around 455,000 applications. Companies made 71,192 offers, of which 7,300 candidates joined. Only 2,880 completed their internships, while 2,648 dropped out.
 
The third round, which began in April 2026, recorded the highest number of internship opportunities so far, at 154,366. However, applications fell to 350,259. The number of offers also declined sharply to 25,794. Despite this, 14,620 candidates joined the scheme, the highest number recorded across the three rounds.
 
The share of people who joined out of the total internships offered in Round 1 was 14.4 per cent; in Round 2, it declined to 10.3 per cent, and in Round 3, it surprisingly increased to 56.7 per cent. However, the dropout rate in Round 1 was 57.4 per cent, whereas in Round 2 it remained 36.3 per cent.
 
Bornali Bhandari, Professor at the National Council of Applied Economic Research, pointed out that the higher dropout rate in the internship scheme is occurring due to several factors, including reluctance to migrate, wage mismatch, and aspiration mismatch. “Mainly, interns are unwilling to relocate for low wages, and in many cases, the offered roles do not align with their career aspirations. These issues often lead interns to abandon the program midway,” Bhandari said.
 
There has also been a significant gap between the estimated expenditure and actual spending under the scheme. In FY25, the estimated expenditure was ₹2,000 crore, but actual expenditure was only around 1.5 per cent of the estimate. In FY26, the estimated expenditure rose to ₹10,831 crore, while actual spending was only around 0.9 per cent of the estimate. For FY27, the estimated expenditure has been pegged at ₹4,788 crore.
 
Launched in October 2024, the PM Internship Scheme provides internships lasting between six and 12 months, with selected candidates receiving a monthly stipend of ₹9,000. The Centre bears 90 per cent of the stipend through direct benefit transfer, while the remaining amount is contributed by the participating company.
 
Between FY24 and FY26, the scheme’s actual allocation stood at ₹123.8 crore. Of this, around 10 per cent was spent on publicity and media-related activities by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s Bureau of Communication, according to an RTI response seen by Business Standard. The expenditure on publicity amounted to ₹12.6 crore, of which around 60 per cent was spent on print media and the remaining 40 per cent on digital media. 
High dropout in PMIS     
Rounds of internshipRound 1Round 2*Round 3*  
Number of intenship applications received621,000455,000350,259  
Number of internship opportunities posted by companies127,508118,948154,366  
Number of offers made60,86671,19225,794  
Number of people joined8,7607,30014620  
Number of people who dropped out of the internship5,0292,648NA  
Number of people who completed the internship3,7312880NA  
      
Note: *the completion and dropout data for round 2 and 3 are as on August 6th 2026 as the intenships are still ongoing.
     Source: Lok Sabha question and answer           
 
   

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Topics :internshipsyouthEmploymentSkill development

First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 8:29 PM IST

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