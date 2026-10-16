PM Modi, Canadian foreign minister discuss concluding CEPA by year-end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand discussed the importance of concluding a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the end of this year and explored ways to strengthen bilateral trade and cooperation across key sectors during their meeting in the national capital as part of the foreign minister's visit to the country.

According to the readout of the meeting issued by the Canadian government on Thursday, the meeting was Anand's second with PM Modi and focused on advancing the India-Canada strategic partnership, including cooperation in trade, investment, energy, education, culture, technology and security.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the two leaders also highlighted the Team Canada Trade Mission to India, led by Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, as a concrete step towards expanding bilateral trade and strengthening Canada's engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

"Minister Anand and Prime Minister Modi discussed the importance of concluding a comprehensive economic partnership agreement by the end of the year and highlighted the Team Canada Trade Mission led by International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu as a tangible example of growing the economic partnership, expansion of bilateral trade and advancing Canada's broader engagements in the Indo-Pacific," the statement read. Following the meeting, Prime Minister Modi described his discussions with Anand as productive and reiterated India's commitment to building a constructive and forward-looking partnership with Canada. "Pleased to meet Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. We had a productive discussion on further strengthening India-Canada ties in trade, technology, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"India is committed to building a constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership with Canada that delivers tangible benefits to the people of both countries," he added. Anand, in a post on X, said India and Canada had considerable potential to work together towards a more prosperous future, highlighting opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment and security. "Canada and India have enormous potential to shape a more prosperous future, together. I had the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today to discuss our strategic partnership and the opportunities ahead for trade, investment and security," she said. The Canadian Foreign Minister also highlighted the role of the two countries' longstanding diplomatic ties and recent high-level engagements in strengthening bilateral relations.

"From Prime Minister Carney's visit earlier this year to the Team Canada Trade Mission underway, our renewed engagement reflects a growing ambition to turn shared priorities into lasting opportunities for both nations," Anand said, adding that Canada looked forward to welcoming PM Modi in December. According to the statement, Anand also congratulated PM Modi on completing 25 years of public service and highlighted the progress made under the India-Canada joint roadmap. The two leaders discussed further cooperation in energy, education, culture and technology. They also welcomed the bilateral security dialogue held in India the previous week as part of ongoing security and law enforcement engagement at the National Security Advisor level.

The discussions come ahead of PM Modi's scheduled visit to Canada on December 11-12, which was confirmed by the High Commission of India in Ottawa on Friday. In a post on X, the High Commission said PM Modi's visit would follow a recent telephone conversation between the Indian Prime Minister and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, during which the two leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in bilateral ties and pursue concrete outcomes across key areas. "Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will visit Canada on 11-12 December 2026," the High Commission said. The two Prime Ministers had also discussed advancing cooperation in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.