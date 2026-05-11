What PM Modi's fuel-saving, WFH appeal signals for India's economy

In a first since the war in West Asia broke out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for austerity measures to help India reduce forex outflows. His appeal included using less fuel, prioritising public transport, reducing unnecessary foreign travel, holding weddings within India and avoiding gold purchases for one year.

The Prime Minister, describing these moves as "patriotic behavioural changes", also proposed adoption of work-from-home for employees.

Economists say PM Modi’s remarks reflect increasing concern over India’s external sector pressures, particularly as higher crude prices could widen the import bill, strain foreign exchange reserves and fuel inflation.

A signal of rising macroeconomic caution

“This reflects a prudent macroeconomic stabilisation strategy, reminiscent of past episodes of oil shocks, where voluntary demand moderation helps cushion import bills without immediate fiscal strain,” Lekha Chakraborty, professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), told Business Standard.

By framing these measures as national duties, the government, she said, appears to be encouraging citizens to voluntarily reduce import-heavy consumption rather than immediately resorting to hard policy interventions. Rahul Ahluwalia, founding director at Foundation for Economic Development, said PM Modi’s remarks also reflect distortions caused by delayed price corrections. “The external crisis situation has created pressures for our consumption patterns. As prices have not adjusted in response to these pressures, people's consumption patterns are not reflecting the external pressures, which has resulted in the PM's address,” he told Business Standard. PM's remarks, Ahluwalia said, suggest that while behavioural appeals may offer short-term demand moderation, market-linked pricing could ultimately play a larger role in shaping consumption patterns.

“If prices are allowed to adjust, people's behaviour will follow,” he added. Work-from-home as an energy strategy Among PM Modi’s most notable suggestions was reviving work-from-home and virtual meetings, echoing practices widely adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Chakraborty said this should not be seen as a return to pandemic-style restrictions. She described it instead as a “targeted tool for energy demand management rather than health crisis containment”. For India Inc, this could support digital infrastructure, remote productivity tools and operational efficiency while lowering fuel demand from daily commuting. At the same time, sectors reliant on physical movement -- including hospitality, aviation, logistics and commercial real estate -- may face short-term pressure if such practices become more widespread.

Gold restraint may ease external pressures PM Modi’s suggestion to delay gold purchases also carries broader economic implications. India is one of the world’s largest gold importers, and discretionary gold buying often adds pressure to the trade deficit, especially during periods of global uncertainty. “Reduced discretionary gold buying -- especially for weddings and investments -- would ease India’s import bill, a perennial drag on the current account,” Chakraborty said. She added that lower gold imports could improve external balances, stabilise the rupee and preserve foreign exchange for critical imports such as crude oil and industrial goods.

“Broader implications include improved external balances, potential rupee stability, and freed-up forex for essential imports like energy and capital goods,” she said. A sustained shift away from gold could also encourage households to channel savings into financial instruments, though the jewellery industry may face temporary demand weakness, Chakraborty said. Fuel conservation may hint at future price pressures With crude prices moving toward $120 per barrel, India’s heavy dependence on imported energy is emerging as a growing macroeconomic concern, particularly as rising import costs threaten to widen fiscal pressures and strain domestic fuel pricing. PM Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation also comes at a time when state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are facing monthly under-recoveries of around ?30,000 crore due to elevated global crude prices and controlled retail fuel rates.

This has raised the possibility that the government’s behavioural appeals may not only aim at immediate demand moderation but could also serve as an early signal of mounting pressure for future retail fuel price adjustments. “Future hikes appear likely post-political windows to restore pricing discipline, protect OMC balance sheets and align incentives for efficiency and renewables,” Chakraborty said. Japanese financial services firm Nomura Holdings, in a press note, said that PM Modi’s remarks suggest that the government may expect households to shoulder part of the economic adjustment as high crude prices and geopolitical tensions put pressure on India’s fiscal position. It further said that the appeal may reflect policymakers’ reluctance to allow further weakening of the rupee, potentially shifting more of the adjustment burden onto consumers.