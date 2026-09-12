PM Modi moots greater voice for global economic drivers at Brics Summit

Nations that make a bigger contribution to global economic growth must get an appropriate say in inter-governmental organisations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Simultaneously, he emphasised the need for reforms at the United Nations (UN) Security Council and global financial institutions.

"Countries driving global economic growth must also be given an appropriate role in shaping global economic governance," Modi said in his welcome address at the Brics Summit in New Delhi. "Ensuring equal participation in setting future global rules is crucial."

New Delhi is hosting the 18th Brics Summit under India's presidency, which will conclude on Sunday. Global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, are attending the two-day summit.