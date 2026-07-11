Home / Economy / News / India, New Zealand elevate strategic ties, target ₹35,000 cr trade by 2030

India, New Zealand elevate strategic ties, target ₹35,000 cr trade by 2030

PM Modi said closer cooperation between India and New Zealand would strengthen the Indo-Pacific, as the two countries signed deals during the first visit to the country by an Indian premier in 40 yrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hands with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during a bilateral meeting at Government House in Auckland, New Zealand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hands with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during a bilateral meeting at Government House in Auckland, New Zealand | PTI Photo
Press Trust of India Auckland
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India and New Zealand on Saturday elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and set a five-year target to double their annual bilateral trade in goods and services to ₹35,000 crore by 2030 following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon.

The meeting yielded 18 concrete outcomes, including 10 agreements. Key among them were a roadmap to expand ties in the next four years, a framework for enhancing Indo-Pacific maritime cooperation, and a reciprocal logistics support pact between the Indian Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force.

A joint statement noted that Modi and Luxon exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming their shared commitment to a free, open, and prosperous region. They also emphasised the importance of safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the rules-based international order.

The two prime ministers called for freedom of navigation and overflight, and other lawful uses of the seas, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, it said.

In line with their focus on boosting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the two sides also agreed to establish a maritime security dialogue to strengthen cooperation, coordination and information exchange.

Modi landed in Auckland last night in the third and final leg of his three-nation tour that largely focused on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

The visit came following the recent signing of the IndiaNew Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

In his remarks at the talks, Modi said deeper cooperation between India and New Zealand, both maritime nations, will inject new strength into the Indo-Pacific.

"As two maritime nations, our close cooperation, lends new strength to the Indo-Pacific, and our ties can infuse fresh energy into achieving our shared goals of peace," the prime minister said in Hindi.

The two prime ministers agreed to work towards an aspirational goal of doubling bilateral two way trade in goods and services to 7 billion New Zealand dollars or approximately ₹35,000 crore, by 2030.

They also resolved to work together to ensure the early entry into force of the FTA.

Modi and Luxon, delving into the West Asia conflict, expressed concern over renewed escalation of tensions and called upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and ensure protection of civilians, the joint statement said.

"They called for full restoration of freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while opposing any constraints on shipping," it said.

The two leaders reiterated the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, and adherence to international law to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict.

Modi and Luxon also pitched for "bold and effective" reform of the United Nations and affirmed their support for expansion of the Security Council.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lack of suitable jobs constrains women's employment: EAC-PM chief

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet heads of public sector banks on Monday

Premium

India lays out tariffs, quotas for UK autos under FTA, to cut levy to 10%

Centre asks CPSEs to route MSME invoice settlements through TReDS

World Bank to mobilise $4.2 billion for India's rooftop solar programme

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia New Zealand FTANew ZealandIndo-PacificIndo-Pacific cooperation

First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story