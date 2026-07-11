India, New Zealand elevate strategic ties, target ₹35,000 cr trade by 2030

India and New Zealand on Saturday elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and set a five-year target to double their annual bilateral trade in goods and services to ₹35,000 crore by 2030 following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon.

The meeting yielded 18 concrete outcomes, including 10 agreements. Key among them were a roadmap to expand ties in the next four years, a framework for enhancing Indo-Pacific maritime cooperation, and a reciprocal logistics support pact between the Indian Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force.

A joint statement noted that Modi and Luxon exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming their shared commitment to a free, open, and prosperous region. They also emphasised the importance of safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the rules-based international order.

The two prime ministers called for freedom of navigation and overflight, and other lawful uses of the seas, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, it said. In line with their focus on boosting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the two sides also agreed to establish a maritime security dialogue to strengthen cooperation, coordination and information exchange. Modi landed in Auckland last night in the third and final leg of his three-nation tour that largely focused on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

The visit came following the recent signing of the IndiaNew Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA). In his remarks at the talks, Modi said deeper cooperation between India and New Zealand, both maritime nations, will inject new strength into the Indo-Pacific. "As two maritime nations, our close cooperation, lends new strength to the Indo-Pacific, and our ties can infuse fresh energy into achieving our shared goals of peace," the prime minister said in Hindi. The two prime ministers agreed to work towards an aspirational goal of doubling bilateral two way trade in goods and services to 7 billion New Zealand dollars or approximately ₹35,000 crore, by 2030.

They also resolved to work together to ensure the early entry into force of the FTA. Modi and Luxon, delving into the West Asia conflict, expressed concern over renewed escalation of tensions and called upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and ensure protection of civilians, the joint statement said. "They called for full restoration of freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while opposing any constraints on shipping," it said. The two leaders reiterated the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, and adherence to international law to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict.