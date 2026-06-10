PM Modi to chair 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday to deliberate on the approach to realise the government's vision of inclusive human development for Viksit Bharat @2047 and translate it into concrete, measurable outcomes for every citizen across the country.

This year's Governing Council meeting will bring together chief ministers and lieutenant governors to discuss the 'Inclusive Human Development Framework', anchored around four core pillars--foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all, according to an official statement.

Measures to promote entrepreneurship, enhance skilling, and create sustainable employment opportunities across the country will also be discussed in the meeting, it added.