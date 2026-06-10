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PM Modi to chair 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday

The governing council will also focus on the recommendations of the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held during December 26-28, 2025

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday to deliberate on the approach to realise the government's vision of inclusive human development for Viksit Bharat @2047 and translate it into concrete, measurable outcomes for every citizen across the country.

This year's Governing Council meeting will bring together chief ministers and lieutenant governors to discuss the 'Inclusive Human Development Framework', anchored around four core pillars--foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all, according to an official statement.

Measures to promote entrepreneurship, enhance skilling, and create sustainable employment opportunities across the country will also be discussed in the meeting, it added.

The discussions will focus on collectively charting an implementation roadmap that leverages key enablers, including governance, digital public infrastructure (DPI), convergence, partnerships, and data-driven systems, alongside a structured mechanism to track short, medium, and long-term outcomes, ensuring accountability and measurable impact.

A key thrust will be on aligning state visions with the national vision on inclusive human development, reinforcing a unified and collaborative approach toward equitable and sustainable growth, it added.

The governing council will also focus on the recommendations of the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held during December 26-28, 2025, according to the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiNiti AayogNiti Aayog meet

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

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