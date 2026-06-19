PM Modi to launch Rs 25,016 cr coal gasification project in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a ₹25,016 crore coal gasification project at Lakhanpur in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on Saturday, marking a major step towards strengthening India’s energy security and reducing import dependence.

The project, involving India’s first commercial-scale coal-to-ammonium nitrate facility, is being developed by Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL), a joint venture between Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Coal India (CIL).

The facility will produce 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate a day using coal gasification technology developed indigenously by BHEL. “A land-leasing agreement was signed in April between BCGCL and Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL),” the coal ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The project will come up on 350 acres of land under MCL’s possession. It has received all necessary clearances, and construction is expected to begin after Saturday’s ceremony. The ministry has enabled the use of coal-bearing land for such projects and provided ₹1,350 crore under its incentive scheme. “The project will serve as a model for future coal gasification ventures and contribute significantly to India’s vision of becoming a self-reliant manufacturing and industrial powerhouse,” the ministry said. Coal gasification is emerging as a key pillar of India’s strategy to reduce dependence on imported feedstocks while creating greater value from domestic coal resources. The process converts coal into synthesis gas, or syngas, which is used to manufacture products such as methanol, urea, ammonium nitrate and other chemical feedstocks.