PM Modi welcomes fresh GST reforms to ease compliance, speed up refunds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the new round of GST reforms approved by the GST Council and said its focus was to take faster decisions, lower compliance costs and automated refunds.

The prime minister also said that the GST Council's recommendations on removal of arrest provisions, greater decriminalisation and simpler procedures will have a very positive impact.

The GST Council on Thursday approved removing the arrest power of tax officials and raising the threshold for prosecution fivefold to ₹5 crore, while introducing faster and largely automated refunds for taxpayers.

"I welcome the new round of GST reforms approved by the GST Council," Modi said in a post on X.