PM-VBRY scheme meets a third of first-time jobs target in first year

The ministry added that many beneficiaries who have already received the first instalment are expected to become eligible for the second after the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation processes August 2026 returns. It said registrations and beneficiary uptake had picked up after the prime minister released the second tranche of payments in June, with disbursements expected to rise as more beneficiaries complete six months of service. The ministry added that the scheme’s implementation and payment delivery were being closely monitored by the government.