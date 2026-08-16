PM-VBRY scheme meets a third of first-time jobs target in first year

The scheme operates through two incentive streams — one for first-time employees and another for employers creating additional employment — meaning a worker could potentially be counted under both. However, the ministry did not clarify the extent of overlap between the 6.25 million first-time employees and the 4.85 million additional jobs.
While the scheme aims to generate 35 million jobs over the two years ending July 31, 2027, the ministry has not disclosed a consolidated figure for total employment generated either in its response to Business Standard or in replies to Parliament.
PM-VBRY has an outlay of ₹99,446 crore, of which ₹2,814 crore, or 2.83 per cent, has been disbursed so far. The ministry, however, said comparing disbursement with the total outlay was misleading because incentives are paid over multiple years, with employer benefits available for up to four years in manufacturing. As a result, the scheme’s financial outlay extends until FY31, beyond the two-year registration window.