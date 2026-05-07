PMEGP scheme creates 3.6 mn jobs, boosts micro-enterprises: MSME ministry

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’ flagship Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), implemented through the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), has emerged as a key driver of grassroots entrepreneurship by supporting new micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector, a government release said on Thursday.

During the 15th Finance Commission cycle spanning FY22 to FY26, PMEGP helped establish 403,706 micro-enterprises, exceeding its target of 402,000 units.

The programme, with an approved budgetary allocation of ₹13,554.42 crore, also created employment opportunities for nearly 3.63 million people, contributing substantially to income generation and local economic development across the country.