PMJJBY, PMSBY settle claims worth ₹25,160 cr since their launch in 2015: FM

Jansuraksha schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana have settled claims of about ₹25,160 crore since their launch in 2015, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Jan Suraksha schemes Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) envisioned to extend affordable financial protection to all, particularly the under-served and vulnerable sections of society, were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9, 2015.

These flagship schemes, which completed 11 years, aim to broaden the insurance and pension landscape by shielding citizens against life's uncertainties and fostering long-term financial resilience.

Citing data on the 11th anniversaries of the Jan Suraksha Schemes, Sitharaman said that over 270 million, 580 million and 90 million enrolments have been done under PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY, respectively. On PMJJBY, she said the scheme has settled claims worth more than ₹21,500 crore for over 1.07 million families. Under PMSBY scheme, Sitharaman said it has settled claims worth nearly ₹3,660 crore for over 184 thousand families. "As we mark the 11th anniversary of the Jan Suraksha schemes, heartfelt appreciation for all the stakeholders, including field functionaries of banks and insurance companies, whose dedicated efforts have made these schemes a huge success," she said.

Speaking on the ocassion, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the launch of the online Jan Suraksha Portal has made it possible for citizens to enrol conveniently without visiting bank branches or post offices, and the digitising the claims process has ensured faster settlements, enabling timely support to bereaved families when they need it the most. "As we celebrate the 11th anniversaries of the three-social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes -- PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY, let us recount how these schemes have enabled affordable insurance and security to people (Jan Suraksha), their achievements and salient features," he said. Launched in 2015, PMJJBY offers life insurance cover for death due to any cause at an annual premium of ₹436. Eligible individuals between 18 and 50 years can enrol through participating banks or post offices. It provides ₹2 lakh to the nominee in the event of the subscriber's death.

As of April 29, the scheme has recorded 127.2 million female enrolments and 80.9 million enrolments from PMJDY account holders, the finance ministry said in a statement. The PMSBY scheme offers accidental death and disability insurance to individuals aged 18 to 70 years at a nominal premium of ₹20 per annum. The scheme pays ₹2 lakh for accidental death or total disability and ₹1 lakh for partial disability. As on April 29, 2026, the scheme has recorded 274.5 million female enrolments and 193 million enrolments from PMJDY account holders, it said. Atal Pension Yojana aims to provide old-age income security to unorganised sector workers. It guarantees a monthly pension of ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 after the age of 60, depending on the contribution. The scheme is administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) under the National Pension System (NPS) framework.