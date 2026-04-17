PNGRB says LPG pipeline expansion plan to attract ₹12,500 crore investment

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has opened bidding for the development of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pipeline infrastructure in a significant way to eliminate bulk movement to the extent possible, the regulator said today.

The proposed pipelines are designed to connect key supply sources, including refineries and import terminals with LPG bottling plants, ensuring seamless evacuation, and distribution of LPG across multiple regions, it said.

"As part of this initiative, nine LPG pipeline projects were identified for development. PNGRB initiated the sou moto proposal and carried out bidding for these pipelines. Currently, PNGRB is concluding bid proposals of four pipelines," it said in a statement.