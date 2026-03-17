Policy response to heatwaves remains cool even as nationwide instances grow

On March 11, the maximum temperature in Delhi touched 36.8 degrees Celsius, the hottest March day in half a century. The unprecedented spike rang alarm bells across several quarters as it signalled the early onset of summer.

Though temperatures have cooled since then and are expected to stay that way for the next fortnight, the development is ominous.

Weathermen say that the onset of El Niño, which could perpetuate a weaker-than-average arrival of the southwest monsoon in 2026, means India might have to brace for a long, hard summer this year with more intense and frequent heatwaves.

“The recent spell of sudden temperature spikes might have subsided for now due to some pre-monsoon activity along the Himalayas, but that does not mean temperatures will stay pleasant in April and May. In fact, our assessment shows it will be an intense summer this year,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet Weather Services.

The spike in March temperatures was not limited to North India alone. An analysis by Climate Trends shows that in March, heatwave or severe heatwave conditions gripped isolated pockets of the mountainous state of Himachal Pradesh, with maximum daytime temperatures recorded markedly above normal by 5.1°C–8°C. Heatwave conditions also gripped Vidarbha in Maharashtra, where temperatures were above normal by 3.1°C–5°C. What caused the sudden March heatwave in India? The Climate Trends report states that winter bid an early adieu to North India this year as climate change overrode La Niña (which set in globally from December), driving early heatwaves and shrinking the Indian winter.

“Despite last year’s La Niña conditions that typically cool global temperatures, global warming is reshaping long-standing weather patterns,” Climate Trends said in the report. La Niña is defined as an oceanic-atmospheric phenomenon, El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), wherein water temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean become cooler than normal because of the upwelling of cold water from the bottom of the sea. It also has the capacity to alter the direction and velocity of the trade winds, which trigger the winter season in India, and is associated with winter rains over North India. In 2025, the all-India annual mean land surface air temperature was 0.28°C higher than the 1991–2020 long-term average, making it the eighth warmest year since 1901, despite being a La Niña year.

This is not the first time global warming has outmuscled La Niña. The Climate Trends report said that since 2020, four years have carried La Niña conditions, including an exceptional triple-dip event that persisted from the summer of 2020 through early 2023 — one of the longest on record. Under normal circumstances, La Niña would have pulled global temperatures down, but instead, relentless greenhouse gas emissions kept pushing them up, and each of those years still found its place among the warmest in recorded history, the report found. In 2026, according to scientists, the La Niña-led cooling impact was brief and unable to reverse the long-term warming trend caused by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

The weather agency concluded that as climate change accelerates global warming, the reliability of natural climate cycles such as La Niña and El Niño is increasingly being disrupted, making seasonal weather patterns unpredictable. How widespread is heat risk across India? The current heat spike is not a one-off phenomenon, and its impact is increasingly becoming more widespread. According to a 2025 study by New Delhi-based policy think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), around 57 per cent of Indian districts, home to 76 per cent of India’s total population, are currently at risk of high to very high heat. It found that 417 out of 734 Indian districts fall in the high and very high risk categories (151 under high risk and 266 under very high risk).

Moreover, 201 districts were in the moderate category, and 116 in either the low or very low categories. This does not indicate that these districts are free of heat risk, but that it is relatively lesser than that of other districts, the CEEW said. Aggregating these risks at the state level, the study found that 10 states and Union Territories with the highest heat risk are Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. “Extreme heat is already having a multifaceted impact on day-to-day life, straining public health systems, pushing power demand to record highs, damaging crops, depleting water resources, and reducing the productivity of humans, livestock, and agriculture. Due to heat stress, India could lose the equivalent of 35 million full-time jobs and experience a 4.5 per cent reduction in gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030,” CEEW has warned.

How prepared is India to tackle rising heatwaves? Studies show that although India’s preparedness for heatwaves has improved significantly over the past decade, with a growing emphasis on early warning systems, coordinated response strategies, and public awareness, it still remains far from ideal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) now issues advanced heatwave forecasts and impact-based alerts, allowing state governments to activate response measures in time. This shift has been driven in part by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which issued national guidelines for heatwave management in 2016. Since then, India has increasingly adopted Heat Action Plans (HAPs), with more than 250 cities and districts across 23 heat-prone states now reporting operational plans, according to government data.

However, experts say many of these measures remain limited in scope or poorly implemented. Aditya Valiathan Pillai, a doctoral researcher at King’s College London, says that responses to heatwaves are based on emergency measures issued at the national or state level. HAPs often house long-term measures that have not been institutionalised yet. “Directives from higher levels drive emergency measures that are important but they seem to have weaker effects on policy,” said Pillai, who is also a visiting fellow at Sustainable Futures Collaborative (SFC), an independent organisation researching issues in climate change, energy, and environment. He added that while bureaucrats at higher levels are aware of heatwave issues, government workers who actually implement mitigation measures are far less aware.

“HAP is a fairly new phenomenon and is still in the process of getting rooted in urban local bodies and panchayats. It is in an adolescence phase but needs to mature fast given the scale of the threat,” he added. Structural gaps in planning further weaken the effectiveness of these measures. A review of 37 HAPs conducted by the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) found that only two included systematic vulnerability assessments. This limits the ability of authorities to identify and target high-risk populations effectively. “Many HAPs broadly list vulnerable groups such as elderly people, outdoor workers, and pregnant women, but they do not identify where these populations are concentrated or how they should be specifically protected,” said a climate policy expert who studies occupational heat.

According to CEEW, although India’s primary strategy for tackling extreme heat is through HAPs, they need further strengthening, since 95 per cent of HAPs lack a detailed assessment of heat risks and vulnerabilities. “This gap makes it challenging for authorities to pinpoint and prioritise high-risk areas and allocate financial resources effectively. This is particularly relevant as heatwaves, since 2024, are now eligible for financing under state disaster mitigation funds (SDMFs),” CEEW said. Apekshita Varshney, founder of Heat Watch, a non-profit platform working on extreme heat and climate adaptation, said the real scale of India’s heat crisis is felt by communities in the informal sector who have no platform to report it. “Heat is lethal for some and merely uncomfortable for others,” she remarked.

Why does financing remain a key challenge? At the national level, the 16th Finance Commission has recommended the inclusion of heatwave as the 13th disaster covered by the Disaster Management (DM) Act of 2005. “(The) notification gives heatwaves the same validity and importance as any other disaster and increases accountability of responsible departments,” said Pillai. At the state level, Pillai said 11 states have notified it as a disaster, which enables them to use 10 per cent of their state disaster relief fund, which is shared with other state-notified disasters. The CPR analysis found that only three out of 37 plans clearly identified funding sources, highlighting a lack of dedicated funding and resource planning.

Varshney believes that recognition at the state level is meaningful but not enough. “Until we have central notification, ring-fenced budgets, and mandatory expenditure reporting, accountability will remain elusive,” she said. She also called for a much more serious conversation about extended producer responsibility (EPR) for heat management. EPR is a policy approach that holds producers, importers, and brand owners accountable for taking necessary steps to mitigate heat produced as a result of their commercial activity. “The ‘polluter pays’ principle must apply here. Finance for adaptation and the resources to live a dignified life must flow from those who have contributed most to this crisis, nationally and internationally,” she said.