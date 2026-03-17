Policy response to heatwaves remains cool even as nationwide instances grow

Moreover, 201 districts were in the moderate category, and 116 in either the low or very low categories. This does not indicate that these districts are free of heat risk, but that it is relatively lesser than that of other districts, the CEEW said.
Aggregating these risks at the state level, the study found that 10 states and Union Territories with the highest heat risk are Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.
“Extreme heat is already having a multifaceted impact on day-to-day life, straining public health systems, pushing power demand to record highs, damaging crops, depleting water resources, and reducing the productivity of humans, livestock, and agriculture. Due to heat stress, India could lose the equivalent of 35 million full-time jobs and experience a 4.5 per cent reduction in gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030,” CEEW has warned.