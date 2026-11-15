Home / Economy / News / Policy support, exporter resilience drive strong Oct trade performance: CII

Policy support, exporter resilience drive strong Oct trade performance: CII

India's goods exports increased 45 per cent to $49.47 billion in October, compared to $34.11 billion in the same month last year

yard, import export
Imports also rose 16 per cent to $89.35 billion from $76.69 billion. As a result, trade deficit widened to a year high of $39.88 billion
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The government's support and the strong efforts of exporters helped India's exports reach a record high of nearly $50 billion in October, CII's Sanjay Budhia said on Sunday.

India's goods exports increased 45 per cent to $49.47 billion in October, compared to $34.11 billion in the same month last year.

Imports also rose 16 per cent to $89.35 billion from $76.69 billion. As a result, trade deficit widened to a year high of $39.88 billion.

Budhia, Chair - CII National Committee on Exports and Patton International's MD, said strong shipments of petroleum, electronics, engineering products and gems and jewellery pushed the country's shipments last month.

"India's export performance for October is indeed encouraging and energising. It reflects the resilience, competitiveness and growing global footprint of Indian industry," he said.

The growth in non-petroleum exports is encouraging, with exports of electronic goods, engineering products, chemicals, gems and jewellery, and textiles showing strong growth, Budhia said, adding that this reflects the growing diversity and strength of India's exports.

This performance reflects the efforts of Indian exporters in dealing with challenges in the global market, he said.

"Equally, the government's sustained policy support, particularly through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and the Export Promotion Mission, is helping create a more enabling ecosystem for Indian businesses to expand their global presence," he said.

He expressed confidence that, with continued collaboration between the government and industry, India is well poised to realise its ambitious vision of achieving $1 trillion each in merchandise and services exports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-US trade deal nearing finish line, may be sealed soon: Jaishankar

Ficci calls for comprehensive India-Africa trade framework to boost ties

Energy prices pushed exports, imports to record highs in October

Rate hikes may not tame supply-led inflation: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Premium

India-US deal may be inked after Washington settles its tariff framework

Topics :India exportsIndian exports and trade deficitMerchandise exports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchJensen Huang resignsTATA Sons RowChildren's Day 2026Honasa Consumer ShareRamayana box office collection Day 9OTT Release This WeekGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 15 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

Next Story