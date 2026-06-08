Weekly policy watch: EU delegation visit, inflation and forex data in focus

India’s policy and economic agenda this week will focus on trade and investment opportunities, inflation trends and the health of the country’s financial system.

The key events include a visit by a European Union delegation to Assam, the release of retail inflation data, deposit growth figures and foreign exchange reserves data.

EU delegation to visit Assam

A high-level delegation from the European Union will visit Assam on June 8 and 9 to explore collaboration opportunities between Europe and India's northeastern states.

The visit follows the priorities outlined in the India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda agreed upon earlier this year. During the trip, the delegation will hold discussions with the Assam government and business leaders to identify trade and investment opportunities.

The visit will also mark the launch of Assam's first Blue Valley Cluster, an industrial hub focused on fragrances, AYUSH products and food processing. Members of the delegation are scheduled to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma , while representatives of the Federation of European Businesses in India will engage with state officials and industry stakeholders. Retail inflation data to show price trends India’s retail inflation data for May will be released on June 12 and will be closely watched for signs of changes in consumer prices. Retail inflation rose slightly to 3.48 per cent in April from 3.40 per cent in March, mainly due to higher food prices. Food inflation increased to 4.20 per cent from 3.87 per cent during the same period.

The upcoming data will help policymakers assess whether food prices continue to pressure household budgets and whether inflation remains within the central bank’s comfort range. Deposit growth to indicate banking liquidity Deposit growth data, scheduled for June 12, will provide an update on liquidity conditions in the banking sector. Deposit growth slowed marginally to 12.2 per cent in the week ended May 15, compared with 12.3 per cent in the previous reporting period. The data is important because steady deposit growth supports lending activity and reflects confidence in the banking system. Policymakers and banks will monitor the figures for signs of changing savings and liquidity trends.