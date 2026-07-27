Weekly policy watch: Industrial output, RBI bond buyback in spotlight

India’s policy and economic agenda this week will focus on industrial activity, government borrowing and the country's external financial position.

Key developments include the release of industrial production and foreign exchange reserves data, along with the government's ₹20,000 crore bond buyback through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Industrial production data to show growth momentum

India’s industrial production data will be released on July 28 and will be closely watched for signs of manufacturing and overall economic activity.

Industrial output grew 5.1 per cent in May, up from 4.9 per cent in April, marking the fastest pace of growth in five months. The improvement was mainly driven by strong growth in the electricity and gas supply sector.

By buying back bonds before they mature, the government can reduce repayment pressure in the coming months and manage its debt more efficiently. The auction will use the multiple-price method, and the government may accept more or less than the notified amount depending on market conditions. Forex reserves to reflect external sector strength India’s foreign exchange reserves data, due on July 31, will provide an update on the country's external financial position. According to the Reserve Bank of India, forex reserves increased by $1.08 billion to $676.24 billion in the week ended July 17. The rise was mainly driven by a $4.55 billion increase in foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves.